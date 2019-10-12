Paul Sullivan: 100 years after the Black Sox, teams aren’t throwing games, but many aren’t trying very hard to win them

The 100th anniversary of the Black Sox reminds us of the fundamental rule of sports fandom: If I am going to invest my money and emotions rooting for your team, I trust you will reward my loyalty by trying to win.

It's been a century now since any team has failed to live up to that. No team has been alleged to have thrown games, much less a World Series, since the 1919 Sox. Former Reds manager Pete Rose was banned for life for betting on baseball, but no one accused him of intentionally trying to lose games.

But even if no one actually is throwing games, we can't really say they're all trying to win. This is the era of tanking-for-the future, after all, and this year the Marlins, Orioles, Blue Jays, Mariners, Tigers, Royals, Pirates and White Sox were all at various stages of rebuilding plans.

Losing now to win later is a goal of almost a third of MLB franchises, and they all have marketing plans to make it seem honorable.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In an ironic bit of timing, with stories about the Black Sox anniversary all over the internet, Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf found himself embroiled in a controversy last week about a remark he allegedly made a couple of decades ago to former Marlins President David Samson.

On a podcast, Samson said Reinsdorf told him: "You know what? Here's my best advice to you: Finish in second every single year because your fans will say, 'Wow, we've got a shot, we're in it.' But there's always the carrot left. There's always one more step left to take.' "

Naturally, Reinsdorf, through a spokesperson, said he had no recollection of making the remarks and denied the suggestion he believes it's better to finish second than first.

But even if he did say it, Reinsdorf certainly would not have been the first owner to think that way. According to Ken Burns' 1994 documentary, "Baseball," late Philadelphia Athletics owner Connie Mack once said: "It is more profitable for me to have a team that is in contention for most of the season but finishes about fourth. A team like that will draw well enough for the first part of the season to show a profit for the year. And you don't have to give the players raises when they don't win."

Even Bill Veeck, the beloved owner of the White Sox for two stints, could be accused of trying to do just enough to keep the customers happy without trying to win it all. Veeck invented the concept of rent-a-players in the early stages of free agency in the 1970s, acquiring stars in their option years with the intention of letting them go after the season instead of paying them market value.

In 1977 the Sox acquired outfielder Richie Zisk from the Pirates for Goose Gossage and Terry Forster. Zisk became a local folk hero, leading the "South Side Hit Men" to 90 wins and a third-place finish after leading the American League West in mid-August.

The Sox ultimately fell out of contention, and after career highs of 30 home runs and 101 RBIs Zisk signed a lucrative free-agent deal with the Rangers. That '77 team still lives on as one of the most popular in Sox history, but one former advertising executive in Chicago, who asked to remain nameless, relayed a story that questions Veeck's reputation as a "fan's owner."

Assigned to the White Sox advertising account shortly after Zisk left, the exec was sent to Comiskey Park to meet Veeck and find out what the Sox wanted for their upcoming ad campaign. After discussing business for a while the ad exec let his fandom get the best of him. He asked Veeck why he'd let Zisk get away.

"I'll never forget his answer," he said. "He said: 'Let me tell you something, kid. Richie Zisk doesn't bring one more person into this ballpark. What you want to do is finish just good enough that the fans keep coming. You don't want to win it all, because if you do, then everyone wants more money.' It shattered me. I'd been a Sox fan growing up."

Veeck is long gone, so you can believe the tale or not. If true, Veeck at least had the excuse he was trying to win on a shoestring budget.

Now all 30 teams are highly profitable, and some don't even pretend they're trying to win. Any team that announces a rebuild basically is asking for immediate relief from media and fan criticism for at least a few years while the farm system grows.

And since there's no need to spend money on free agents during a rebuild, stars can go through the entire winter with only a few suitors.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw theorized at the All-Star Game "maybe two" of the current rebuilds might work out.

"The other eight are just in the pits for 10 years," he said. "It's just not sustainable. I think we have to figure out a way to get every team competing to some extent, every year. At the end of the day I think that would solve a lot of problems."

During a Rays-Astros playoff telecast last week, announcer Bob Costas credited the Astros and Cubs as the two teams whose success convinced others to emulate their game plans through tanking, though he didn't use the actual "T" word.

Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole, who was sent to the Astros for prospects in 2018 during the Pirates' rebuild, told me at the All-Star game that the Astros' rebuild was different than others because the team already was bad when they started theirs, unlike the Marlins, who dumped stars Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna in the 2017-18 offseason to kick off their rebuild.

"Some people would say they are just taking advantage of the rules," Cole said of rebuilding general managers. "I'm not a front-office guy, so I can't speak to what a front office would do. But players are concerned about having the best product on the field, whether that be young players, or old players. ... Right now players are getting pinched on both sides, and at least 50% of the league doesn't give a (bleep) about winning, so I think the fans end up suffering."

How many teams will actually compete to win in 2020 by spending this offseason?

As we've seen the last two years, most of the high-ticket players don't get signed until late in the offseason, such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado last winter. Contrast that to the NBA's recent offseason, when a free-agent frenzy quickly saw stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant team up with the Nets and Kawhi Leonard sign with the Clippers.

"I'm a sports fan," Nationals starter Max Scherzer said. "That was an exciting day for everybody. Everybody was saying 'Where is Durant going to sign?' Everybody had fun with that. So when you think about that, you would hope baseball recognizes that and that's a moment in our offseason we hope to bring back into our game.

"It's something we seem to be moving more and more away from, and something that I think will be addressed (in CBA negotiations between the union and owners)."

Scherzer believes the luxury tax serves as a de facto salary cap and will be "paramount" in those negotiations.

"The players are very cognizant of what's going on with the economic situation," he said. "Because it's not (bleeping) the peripheral players, it's (bleeping) everyone, and every player is aware of what's going on."

Kershaw conceded "teams have a right to not pay guys when they're getting older," a trend that's increased with advancement of analytics.

"In the analytics age, they're going to pay guys in their primes, the younger guys," he said. "The problem with that is baseball has always been a sport where you get underpaid on the way in and you get overpaid on the way out – relatively speaking, not to the real world – so if that's not going to happen anymore, then we've got to figure out away to get these younger guys paid during their peak years. ... It's another conversation."

Perhaps the notion of winning at all costs is not as seductive to owners as it once was.

Or maybe it's just a lot easier to justify not winning by marketing it as a rebuild.