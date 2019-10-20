Muslim ban drove soccer player Summer Bales into action

For the first two years Summer Yousif Bales was at UC San Diego, her "world" amounted to about the size of a square city block.

She attended and lived in the dorms of Eleanor Roosevelt College, just a few hundred yards from the Tritons' soccer stadium.

On those grounds the former walk-on became a starting midfielder and captain on teams that won a remarkable nine trophies, captured back-to-back West Region titles and last year reached the NCAA Division II national semifinals.

Even today, as a graduate student, Bales' classes in the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy are a short walk from the soccer locker room.

Bales, 21, distinguished herself on the field as a first-team all-conference player as a senior in 2018, and what she's achieved without a soccer ball in serving to help immigrants put her at a banquet table Sunday night in Indianapolis for the NCAA Woman of the Year ceremonies.

From an initial group of a record 585 nominations for athletes who compete in all three divisions of the NCAA, a group was narrowed to 151, and then pared again to 30 – 10 each from Division I, II and III. Bales happily made that last cut to be in D-II's top 10.

Though Bales said she has been notified she is not the top choice, that is a trivial detail.

"To see the caliber of the other 30 people and read about them, it is a huge honor to be a part of it," Bales said earlier this week, sitting outside a campus coffee shop above the UCSD soccer stadium.

"People are coming from so many experiences and backgrounds. They've done such amazing things."

Bales' contributions to the world and people in San Diego hit close to home, in more ways than one.

She admits she led a well-sheltered life in a middle-class upbringing in Temecula. That all changed Jan. 27, 2017 – the day newly inaugurated President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 13769.

Otherwise known as the Muslim ban, among other things the order did was block entry to the United States to people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

On that list was the North African country of Sudan, the native land of Bales' mother, Salma. All four immediate members of the Bales family are Muslim. Summer's father, Hudson Bales, joined the Marines after dropping out of high school in Indiana and met his future wife while he was stationed in Cairo, Egypt.

Hudson Bales was eventually transferred to Camp Pendleton, and the parents raised their two daughters (Summer's older sister Alia ran cross country and track at UCSD) in Temecula, where the father became a police officer.

The Muslim ban, which would later be altered to no longer include those from Sudan, jolted Summer Bales into action.

"It was the first time that something like this directly affected me," Bales said.

At the invitation of a teammate, Katie O'Laughlin, Bales went to San Diego International Airport to protest the ban. She said she was struck by the people in attendance. Not all were Muslim. Some carried Mexican flags, others were from the LGBTQ community.

"It was an intersection of all of these issues," Bales said. "I realized that to learn about one you have to learn about all.

"How many times did I ignore another group that has been treated badly, and now that it's me, I'm showing up? That opened my eyes."

Her emotions about the ban at the time?

"I felt threatened," Bales said. "You don't know what's going to happen."

Bales did more than attend protests. Her mother was a volunteer interpreter at the City Heights office of the International Rescue Committee (IRC). There, the workers aid immigrants in managing virtually every aspect of their transition to America.

As an intern, Bales said she interviewed people who were in the process of naturalization and renewing their DACA status. Often, she would hear a family's entire life stories over 90 minutes.

"It meant a lot," Bales said. "The interaction with someone was kind of intimate. Even though this was a technical piece of paper, they needed to talk to me about their kids, where they lived, their employment history, criminal history.

"And that was still a small fraction of what they'd actually been through."

Though many Americans' image of immigrants is the poor and marginalized waiting in difficult conditions to enter the country, that is not the case for all, Bales said.

Working for the IRC, she said, "breaks that perception, that image.

"These are just regular people and they come from all sorts of backgrounds and circumstances. I can't really paint you an image of what our clientele looks like because the range is so wide."

The experience was life-changing for Bales. Already working toward her undergraduate degree in international studies, she added a minor in international migration.

When Bales decided to remain at UCSD for her graduate work, she received another rare honor. With support and letters from the UCSD administration, she earned a one-time $10,000 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. There are only 21 scholarships available nationally for women per sports season.

Though Bales said she is considering post-college work in immigration policy, she also has become interested in women's issues within the sports realm. She noted there are a number of non-profits and corporations currently contributing to women's empowerment through sports.

"I sure would love to do that in whatever capacity I can," she said.

Along with many other alumnae, Bales attends as many of UCSD's home soccer matches as she can. She's reveling in watching her friends enjoy another stellar season. The Tritons are 10-0-1 and ranked No. 2 nationally in Div. II.

There were fountains of tears shed by the players when UCSD fell in last year's NCAA semifinals in Pittsburgh. But as the Tritons play their final season in D-II before next year's transition to D-I, Bales all but guarantees they will come home with the national title this year.

As with the rest of her life, Bales feels like she's been a part of something bigger than herself.

"You work to take it one notch further," Bales said. "And if my notch further was the semifinals, this team will take it one notch further than that."