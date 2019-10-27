Sideline Chatter: Plans to suit up alumni to play on offensive line were also nixed

Tatt's all, folks.

Prep-football powerhouse Cardinal Ritter College Prep of St. Louis fired its entire coaching staff and forfeited its season after a running back – supposedly suspended for the first game – played anyway under a different name and jersey number.

It didn't take Paul Drake or those meddling kids to finally cracked this case: When photographs from the Lions' first two games were scrutinized, No. 24 in Game 1 and No. 4 in Game 2 both displayed the same, distinctive tattoos on the right biceps and forearm.

Headlines

– At TheOnion.com: "NBA quietly waiting for NFL to (mess) up and take some heat off."

– In the Houston Chronicle, after Game 1 of the World Series: "Nats ding Cole."

Praising Arizona

Arizona-Arizona State is the top rivalry in college football, according to a study by two professors at Northern Kentucky and Western Carolina.

In a related story, outbreaks of hysterical, spontaneous laughter are suddenly being reported in Alabama, Ohio and Michigan.

Turning bronze to gold

Ex-Texas star Ricky Wiliams' 1998 Heisman Trophy fetched $504,000 on the auction block, setting a record for such sales.

It was Ricky's, all right: The trophy's stiff-arm still has a blunt in its fingers.

Tin pot

Speaking of marijuana, the PGA Tour has suspended Matt Every for three months for using pot for his mental health.

On the bright side, he's No. 1 in the Tour rankings for landing on the greens.

Bad scheduling

With Jets QB Sam Darnold saying he "saw ghosts" on the field Monday night, it's just a shame that it's the 49ers and Cardinals – not the Jets and Saints – playing on Halloween this year.

Minor adjustment?

MLB is floating a proposal that, starting in 2021, would reduce the number of minor league teams from 160 to 120.

OK, 122, if you want to include the Tigers and Orioles.

Community chest

Ex-outfielder Milton Bradley sold his home in L.A. for $3.7 million.

And you thought Parker Brothers getting $350 for Park Place was steep?

Bad wheel route

Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner tipped over in the middle of the field when it took too sharp of a turn while celebrating a touchdown against West Virginia.

Talk about thrown for a loss: The wagon was declared inoperable for the rest of the season.

Blown call

Dallas' KXAS-TV apologized for waiting six minutes to interrupt its telecast of Sunday night's Cowboys' game to let viewers know that a major tornado warning had been issued for north Dallas.

Well, duh. Delay of game is a no-no in football-crazed Texas.

Russian to judgment

Russia's Kontinental Hockey League fined Amur Khabarovsk coach Alexander Gulyavtsev $4,700 for threatening to set fire to a referee's car.

Well, that's one way to get yourself on the hot seat.

Talking the talk

– Fark.com, on Denver police issuing a PSA about a Broncos ticket scam: "The scam, of course, is paying hundreds of dollars for a seat, $32 for three Budweisers and you get to watch them lose by 17."

– Wild Bill Wood, of New Orleans' WGNO-TV, on the 60-plus Saints signatures tattooed on the back of Who Dat fan Brian Henry: "His back looks like the bottom of the United States Constitution."

Top dog in NFC

The 49ers are the first NFL team to claim an emotional support dog – a French bulldog named Zoe.

If the 6-0 Niners need an emotional support dog, imagine what the 0-7 Dolphins could use.

Quote marks

– Bob Molinaro, in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on speculation that NFL pariah Antonio Brown might play again this season: "If this happens, the former Steeler, Raider and Patriot will have come back more often than bad oysters."

– Florida Atlantic football coach Lane Kiffin, to ESPN, after Conference USA fined him $5,000 for tweeting a doctored photo that depicted on-field officials as being blind: "We have freedom of speech, but I guess around here there's no such thing as freedom to tweet."

– Paul Daugherty of Cincinnati.com, with a "Joker" movie review: "So depressing it made a Bengals game seem like a weekend in Vegas."

– Ex-NFL lineman Josh Sitton, to the Pat McAfee Show, on mic'd-up Jets QB Sam Darnold got caught on national TV saying he was "seeing ghosts" in the Patriots' secondary: "Poor fella – that's going to stick with him like the butt fumble."

– Mike Hart of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, pegging Monday's Dolphins-Steelers matchup as his Game of the Weak: "Staring at an Ant Farm for 3 1/2 hours figures to be far more entertaining."

Paging Ghostbusters

What is it about USC quarterbacks, spirit-sapping losses and spirited quotes?

– Todd Marinovich (1990), after his No. 5 Trojans' 13-0 loss at Washington: "All I saw was purple."

– Sam Darnold (2019), during his Jets' 33-0 loss to the Patriots: "I'm seeing ghosts."

Air apparent

UFC officials declared ex-NFLer Greg Hardy's bout against Ben Sosoli a no-contest after Hardy used an unapproved inhaler between rounds.

So when Hardy says "That call sucks," he's not kidding.

Just Purdon't

Purdue has banned students, faculty and staff from betting on sporting events involving the school because:

a) student-athletes need protection "from people on campus looking for inside information."

b) too many people were losing money betting on the Boilermakers.

Quote, end quote

– Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, after Kevin Durant said that sometimes "he hates" the business of the NBA: "I don't know about you, but I would love every aspect of any business that is going to pay me $40 million next season not to work."

– Tim Hunter of KRKO Radio, on European politics: "I gotta say, this Brexit thing is dragging on longer than a Brett Favre retirement."

– Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, with an NBA prediction: "I've got Los Angeles to win the West. Just not sure which Los Angeles team."

– Jim Barach of JokesByJim.blogspot.com, after the Packers' Aaron Rodgers put up a perfect 158.3 QB rating against the Raiders: "Which brings the question: Whoever thought of a system where a perfect score is 158.3?"

– Greg Cote of The Miami Herald, after Eliud Kipchoge broke the 2-hour barrier (1:59.40.2) over a marathon course: "I once covered 26.2 miles even quicker, but didn't get credit because I was in a car."