Breast cancer survivor speaks out with body art, fundraising

Some people who feel deeply are said to wear their heart on their sleeve. Lindsay Worden wears her heart on her breast, or at least the scar tissue where her left breast used to be.

In the three years since she finished surgery and treatment for stage 3 breast cancer, Worden has used her body as a canvas to express her thoughts, hopes and struggles in her journey toward recovery. She photographs and shares these unusual artworks on her Instagram account, @picklecrafts805.

This week, she hopes to post a Halloween-themed design. And no doubt this coming weekend, her color palette will shift to pink. On Nov. 3, the 38-year-old Oceanside resident will participate for the third year in a row in Susan G. Komen San Diego's Race for the Cure. About 10,000 people are expected to take part in the Balboa Park event, which includes survivor ceremonies, a 1-mile walk, a 5K run and vendor expo.

Worden is a regular volunteer for the Komen organization and is in the top 5% of fundraisers for this year's race. She credits Komen, in part, for being alive today, because the organization's funding helped develop two of the drugs that contributed to her cure in 2016.

"This money isn't for me but for those who will be diagnosed in the future," Worden said. "This could be you and this is watching out for your fellow man. You never know."

Annie Alwine, marketing and communications director for Susan G. Komen San Diego, said Worden is a good example of someone finding positivity in a disease battle that still impacts her life on a daily basis.

"Even though Lindsay is in a point of struggling right now and working through all of the collateral damage from breast cancer, she's still finding it in herself to raise money for other women in the community. I think that is just amazing," Alwine said.

Worden was born at Camp Pendleton and moved frequently as a child because of her father's Navy career. She worked for many years as a newspaper and magazine copy editor, but as the journalism industry began to shrink a decade ago she found work at a country club in Santa Barbara.

In October 2014, she found a lump in her breast during a self-exam. Her doctor at the time sent her to a specialist who suspected it was a cyst and suggested she see a psychiatrist to deal with her emotions.

"I was told nothing was wrong except that I was crazy," she said.

In the year that followed, Worden changed insurance plans and doctors. In October 2015, she went to her new doctor for another breast exam, where she was immediately diagnosed with ER/PR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.

The news came as a shock. She was just 33 years old and led a healthy, active lifestyle. And though her grandmother died in her mid-50s from breast cancer, Worden thought she was at low risk for the disease because she had tested negative for the inheritable BRCA gene, which can greatly increase breast cancer risk. But Alwine said most people don't realize that only 5% to 10% of diagnosed breast cancers have a genetic mutation.

Worden was immediately scheduled for surgery to remove the affected breast, then endured six months of chemotherapy. The chemo triggered a host of other medical issues, including fibromyalgia and gastroparesis, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder which caused her to have frequent panic attacks at work.

Unable to work and incapable of supporting herself in costly Santa Barbara, she moved to Florida, where she had family. There she met her boyfriend, Josh Bowers, and in 2017 they moved back to San Diego County, when she landed her dream job as a proofreader for Petco Corp. Recently they purchased a home in northwest Oceanside.

Unfortunately, she continued having panic attacks at work, so Worden was forced to stop working to focus on her health. She now volunteers for Komen and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and does design work as a hobby, including her breast art. She said she came up with the idea of drawing and applying decor to her mastectomy scar as a way to find humor in the darkness.

"I started by drawing on it and making faces on it. I thought it was hilarious," she said.

Because all the nerve endings were severed in the surgery, she found she could apply decor to her skin with a hot glue gun and experience no pain. Since then she has decorated her breast area with faces, colorful beads, a Christmas tree, Valentine's Day hearts and a St. Patrick's Day hat.

She has also written positive and awareness-raising statements on her chest, like "Survivor" and "This is not my fault," which she said is a message to negative people who believe cancer patients deserve to be sick because of poor lifestyle choices.

She's excited to return to Race for the Cure because she loves being surrounded by a community of positive and generous people who have had similar experiences.

"I can't wait to be there," she said. "It's one of the most amazing experiences. It makes me feel so connected to the San Diego community. It's great knowing all these people are out there doing something positive to change people's lives."

Online registration for Race for the Cure ended Wednesday Oct. 30. Registration will be available onsite at the event beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Olive Street in San Diego. Survivor ceremonies and race events continue until 9:15 a.m. To donate in Worden's name, visit https://bit.ly/2JxxmnI.

Alwine said the race is expected to raise $900,000. All proceeds will stay in San Diego, for use in research by local companies and for services to active cancer patients such as free mammograms, ultrasounds, biopsies, care coordination, education and financial assistance. For more, visit: komensandiego.org/walk/.