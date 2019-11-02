Paul Sullivan: Cubs’ ‘life of the party’ is gone as strength coach Tim Buss joins Joe Maddon with the Angels

Angels manager Joe Maddon is bringing the old gang to Anaheim, Calif., hiring three of his former Cubs coaches in Brian Butterfield, John Mallee and Tim Buss.

Coaches come and go, as Mallee learned when he was fired as Cubs hitting coach only one season after their 2016 championship.

But on rare occasions coaches hang around for a generation, like Buss, the team's strength and conditioning coordinator since 2001. He not only knows where all the bones are buried at Wrigley Field, he probably helped bury a few.

Buss was the "life of the party" for 18 seasons, through seven Cubs managers, hundreds of players and dozens of hamstring and quad injuries. Few Cubs employees were as beloved as Buss, whose unofficial role as the court jester made him a perfect fit for the Joe Maddon era.

There's really not much fun in getting players in shape or rehabbing them from injuries. The strength coach often arrives at the ballpark several hours before almost everyone else to hold individual workouts. After games, he supervises postgame conditioning programs, meaning 12-hour days are the norm.

Buss brought a different approach to the job, making Cubs players laugh their way through the often tedious workout programs and rehab stints. Once, late in the season, when the Cubs were struggling and about to fall out of playoff contention, Buss posted a giant photo in the clubhouse of him and Jennifer Aniston standing together in the old Wrigley Field weight room. Aniston had visited Wrigley Field when "Friends" was at its peak in the early 2000s, and the two looked like a couple.

So what was the purpose of displaying the photo?

"I want them to know anything is possible," Buss said with a straight face.

Buss never minded being the butt of the players' mocking or practical jokes, as long as everyone got a laugh out of it and got work in. The best example of his relationship with the Cubs occurred in 2008 during a spring training workout at HoHoKam Park in Mesa, Ariz.

Third baseman Aramis Ramirez pointed to a wrecked 1995 Nissan Sentra near the bullpen and said: "Hey, Bussy, what's your car doing on the ramp?"

Seeing the car was completely demolished, Buss confidently replied: "That's not my car."

But after a double take, he shouted: "Dude, that's my car!"

The entire team walked over to the car with Buss shaking his head in disbelief. The windows had been smashed out, and the body had dozens of dents in it from baseball bats. Buss wondered out loud what he was going to tell his wife.

"It's a shame," Jon Lieber said. "What kind of person would do something like that? It really just shocks me. I'm sure she'll understand."

Before Buss could call his wife, Ryan Dempster led him and the team to the weight room, then handed Buss the keys to a new Nissan Xterra. The players all had pitched in for a $25,000 SUV for the strength coach, who for once was speechless.

Buss also served as the greeter for new players, welcoming them to the organization in his inimitable style, from Ramirez to Anthony Rizzo to Nico Hoerner.

When college star Kris Bryant signed after the Cubs picked him at No. 2 in the 2013 draft, Buss took him down the third-base line at Wrigley as a dozen of Cubs veterans surrounded the 21-year-old. Buss then interrogated him with personal questions, quickly bringing the prospect back to earth.

"It was a little overwhelming," Bryant said. "You see these guys on TV, and now I'm actually with them and talking to them. It was kind of cool, pretty funny. I wasn't really expecting that, but they're all pretty cool guys, and they were celebrities to me. And now I'm on the field with them. It was a feeling I'll remember forever."

Buss worked under Don Baylor, Dusty Baker, Lou Piniella, Mike Quade, Dale Sveum, Rick Renteria and Maddon. But he really came into his own under Maddon, who told him to loosen up the clubhouse by any means necessary.

"Joe wants me to be myself and do what I can to get the most out of the players and have fun," Buss told me in 2016 when asked about his role.

That meant conducting workouts in Batman pajamas or dressed as a leprechaun. He was also in the middle of the memorable spring skit when he, Maddon and bench coach Dave Martinez dressed as hippies and rode onto the spring training field in Maddon's old van, his so-called "Shaggin' Wagon."

"Everyone has a little hand in it," Buss said. "We all have different ideas, bouncing them off each other. The van thing, that was Joe's deal. We just go along with him and try to make a little more out of it."

Cubs President Theo Epstein is in the process of filling out new manager David Ross' coaching staff, and finding an experienced bench coach to work with Ross obviously is the most important piece of the puzzle.

But replacing his strength coach might be the most difficult task.

It's a long grind from February to October, and getting players to relax and have some fun is imperative.

No one did it better than Buss.