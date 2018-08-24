‘Can the president be impeached?’ We answer your questions

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy talks Aug. 22, 2018, about Paul Manafort's convictions, Michael Cohen's guilty pleas and the Mueller investigation. McCarthy was in Boise visiting Idaho GOP House nominee Russ Fulcher.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy talks Aug. 22, 2018, in Boise about building a relationship with former Idaho state Sen. Russ Fulcher, the Republican nominee to replace U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador in Congress.
California cities and counties spent $3.7 billion on overtime in 2017, a steep increase from 2012. OT can save them money because of rising pension costs. But while firefighters and police officers take home more pay, they also risk burnout.
Drone video shows off Sacramento's new Johnny Cash mural by famed graphic artist and activist Shepard Fairey, who shares Cash's passion for prison reform. It was painted on the side of the Residence Inn for Wide Open Walls in August 2018.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation puts out recruitment videos. This 2015 video explains the jobs available within the state's prison system., boasting good pay, good benefits and possibility for career advancement.
