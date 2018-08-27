Why these men were dragging a casket around the Capitol

Protesters march at the California state Capitol on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 in support of Assembly Bill 931, which aims to decrease police shootings. Rory Kaufman and Kevin Carter pull a casket representing unarmed deaths by law enforcement.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service