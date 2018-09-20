California Lottery employees decry lewd and fraudulent behavior of senior executives
Veteran Lottery employees demand resignations of senior department executives on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, after an anonymous whistleblower sent a letter to Gov. Jerry Brown alleging lewd sexual behavior and fraud.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser should testify under oath, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on September 17, 2018. The woman is willing to tell her story to a Senate panel considering his nomination to the Supreme Court, her lawyer said .
During brief remarks at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco on Sept. 14, 2018, California Gov. Jerry Brown announced that the state will launch its own satellite to help combat climate change.
Activists attempt to rush through police lines at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, to protest the oil and gas drilling policies of Governor Jerry Brown's administration.
Victoria Maupin joined the state District Attorney's Association on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 in calling for the veto of a bill that could free Daniel William Marsh, a teenager who received a life sentence for murdering Maupin’s mother and her husband.
California Senator Kamala Harris put Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in an uncomfortable position with a surprise question on whether he spoke with anybody about the Mueller investigation into Russia election meddling.
While speaking in New Delhi on Sept. 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied writing an opinion piece published in the New York Times. An anonymous senior administration official claimed to be part of a “resistance” working inside the White House.
Cal Fire is facing a serious shortage of pilots, especially for air tankers, forcing planes to sit unused during major fires. Cal Fire Chief of Flight Operations, Dennis Brown explains the factors contributing to the shortage on Aug. 30, 2018.
Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco weighs in on the passage of Assembly Bill 748. The bill requires law enforcement agencies disclose body camera footage within 45 days, unless they provide strong reason to withhold the footage for a month.