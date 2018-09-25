California Nation — The Sacramento Bee’s new podcast

The Sacramento Bee brings you a new podcast, California Nation. First episode premieres on September 26, 2018. Find it on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music and SoundCloud.
