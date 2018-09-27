Sen. Feinstein on Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh: ‘Is he the best we can do?’

Republican committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley opening the hearings on September 27, 2018 declaring it has been a hard couple of weeks for both the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Protesters stormed a Washington, D.C. restaurant where Senator Ted Cruz was dining with his wife on September 24, calling on him to withdraw support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Protesters chanted: “We believe survivors.”
President Trump opened his statement to the U.N. General Assembly with a boast that his administration has accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration. His comments elicited laughter from the audience.
Veteran Lottery employees demand resignations of senior department executives on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, after an anonymous whistleblower sent a letter to Gov. Jerry Brown alleging lewd sexual behavior and fraud.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser should testify under oath, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on September 17, 2018. The woman is willing to tell her story to a Senate panel considering his nomination to the Supreme Court, her lawyer said .
During brief remarks at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco on Sept. 14, 2018, California Gov. Jerry Brown announced that the state will launch its own satellite to help combat climate change.
Activists attempt to rush through police lines at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, to protest the oil and gas drilling policies of Governor Jerry Brown's administration.
California Senator Kamala Harris put Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in an uncomfortable position with a surprise question on whether he spoke with anybody about the Mueller investigation into Russia election meddling.
