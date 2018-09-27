Graham: If Ford allegations affect Kavanaugh confirmation, ‘God help us all’

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that if the Christine Blasey Ford hearing, and her allegations of sexual assault is enough to keep Brett Kavanaugh out of the Supreme Court, then "God help us all as Republicans."
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service