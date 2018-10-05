Kavanaugh protesters yell at Sen. Collins for voting ‘yes’ on procedural vote
Sen. Susan Collins, from Maine, told protesters outside her office she would vote “yes” in a procedural vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice forward on October 5. They responded by yelling “no.”
Utah Senator Orrin Hatch waved away protesters opposed to the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice and told them to “grow up” on Thursday, October 4. The exchange was captured on video by the campaign group #VOTEPROCHOICE.
Protesters marched to Senator Mitch McConnell's Washington, D.C. home on October 5, 2018, waving beer cans and chanting “chug, chug, chug,” before the vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.
At the city of Sacramento’s request, the California Legislature and Gov. Brown agreed in September 2018 to adjust a state law that imposes building height limits around the Capitol. Cresleigh Homes has proposed a residential high-rise for the site.
The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement just ahead of the midnight deadline imposed by the U.S. The agreement gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market.
Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walk out after Republicans vote to approve a motion to send Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court to the U.S. Senate for debate.