Nikki Haley resigns as U.N. ambassador

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will leave her post at the end of the year, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

It was a sudden and unexpected action for the former South Carolina governor who was considered one of the most valuable members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Trump met Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. Following the meeting, he told reporters that Haley had informed him six months ago that at the end of a two year period she would want a break.

“She’s done a fantastic job and we’ve done a fantastic job together,” Trump said, adding that she could rejoin his administration in any capacity she wants.

He said Haley would leave at the end of the year, but Tuesday morning the biography on her Twitter account no longer listed “U.N. ambassador” as her job.

Haley’s departure sparks wild speculation about what she might do next. She is considered a rising star of the Republican Party who political observers have speculated will one day run for president. Her decision to enter the Trump administration rather than finish her term as governor was seen as a bid to bolster her portfolio, increase her exposure and give her necessary foreign policy experience ahead of a campaign for the White House in 2024 or even 2020.





Haley said on Tuesday, however, that she would not be running for president in 2020, and in fact would be campaigning for Trump’s reelection. She called being U.N. ambassador “the honor of a lifetime.”

Since her start in the administration, however, White House aides have grumbled that Haley has repeatedly either gotten in front of Trump or taken the spotlight away from him.

Just a few weeks ago, some in the White House were angered that Haley wrote a rebuttal to the anonymous New York Times op-ed.

Trump tapped Haley, then the governor of South Carolina, as ambassador to the U.N. soon after he won in 2016 — a surprising choice given that she supported his rival, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, during the Republican primary for president; was a frequent Trump critic; and had little foreign policy experience. Trump even kept the job as a Cabinet-level position, a break from his recent Republican predecessors.

Haley has remained in Trump’s inner circle in part because she has been a polished messenger of the president’s policy, appearing on TV interviews and garnering more attention than most Cabinet secretaries, including Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who served as the high-profile Texas governor for 14 years, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. Carson and Perry both ran for president.