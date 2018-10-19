Here’s UN Ambassador Nikki Haley getting laughs at charity dinner
The ex-South Carolina governor spoke at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, an event that raises money for impoverished children. Haley joked she was invited because they wanted an Indian woman, but Sen. Warren failed her DNA test.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla explains how counties will be given the option to eventually shift to a new way of voting under the Voter's Choice Act by 2020. It's said to improve voter turnout.