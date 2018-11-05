Missed the Voter Registration Deadline? Learn about Conditional Voter Registration.

Did you miss the deadline to register or update your voter registration for the November 6th General Election? California’s new conditional voter registration gives you one more opportunity to register and vote.
By
Up Next
Did you miss the deadline to register or update your voter registration for the November 6th General Election? California’s new conditional voter registration gives you one more opportunity to register and vote.
By

Politics & Government

California voters: Here’s how to find your polling place

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

November 05, 2018 01:57 PM

Tuesday is Election Day and while most Californians opted to vote by mail, thousands prefer to cast their ballots at a neighborhood polling place on the big day.

If you’re registered to vote, you can fill out your ballot and turn it in at your designated polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Use the tool below to find your polling place. Just enter your address.

If you aren’t registered to vote, don’t worry. You can still turn in a provisional ballot at your election office. Read more about that here.

If you’re going to a polling place, in most cases you don’t need to bring identification. But you may want to bring it anyway if you recently registered or moved. Find more information about that here.

Remember to leave your campaign materials, including buttons, signs and T-shirts, at home. Electioneering near a polling place is illegal.

Happy voting!



Asking the Tough Questions

This election matters. From local city council races to California’s ballot propositions, The Tribune is committed to providing the best political coverage on the Central Coast.

And after the ballots are counted, our reporters work to hold elected officials accountable and ask the tough questions you need answered.

Support local journalism: Sign up for a digital subscription to The Tribune today.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930; @MonicaLVaughan

  Comments  