Headlining the effort to bring home captured journalist: The Trump Administration

The Trump administration, known for its public feuds with the media who cover it, is teaming up Tuesday with major media organizations seeking to bring home missing foreign journalist Austin Tice.
Tice disappeared more than six years ago reporting on government turmoil in war-torn Syria.
Tuesday’s event at the National Press Club is to detail plans for a “Night Out For Austin Tice” on May 2, 2019 to raise money for a cash reward for information leading to Tice’s safe return.
It leans on restaurant partners who will donate a portion of their profits from customers who patronize their establishments on the eve of World Press Freedom Day on May 3. The day has been designated by the United Nations to remind governments of their agreement to support and protect the right to free expression.
Earlier this month Trump’s White House revoked press credentials for a CNN reporter — once again igniting the tense relationship between American media and a president that refers to it as the “enemy of the American People.”
The FBI has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Austin Tice’s safe return. Proceeds from the “Night Out For Austin Tice” aim to add to increase the reward from $1 million to $2 million.
Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs, Robert O’Brien, is scheduled to headline the event — O’Brien’s first major speaking event since taking over the role earlier this year.
He’ll be joined by Tice’s parents, Debra and Marc Tice, as well as McClatchy President and CEO Craig Forman, National Press Club President Andrea Edney and officials from the Washington Post and Reporters Without Borders.
O’Brien, a California lawyer who served as an attorney for the U.S. Army Corps Reserves, has been tasked with helping bring home American hostages held overseas, including journalists like Tice.
The position was created by President Barack Obama in 2015, yet Tice’s parents told McClatchy in August that the current White House has been a more aggressive partner in working to bring their son home — allowing them to even speak personally with Trump at a dinner honoring Washington media earlier this year.
“We know it’s important to [Trump] to bring Americans safely home,” Debra Tice told McClatchy near the six year anniversary of her son’s disappearance in August.“He’s demonstrated that. Our interaction with the administration and our new special presidential envoy, so far, we’re off on a good foot.”
Austin Tice, a former Marine and native of Houston, Texas, worked as a freelance journalist for the Washington Post and McClatchy while reporting from Syria.
He was detained en route from Syria to Lebanon on Aug. 14, 2012, and the State Department believes Tice is still alive. He was last sighted six weeks after he was detained, in a video that showed him being guided up a rocky hill by a group of armed men.
O’Brien will kick off Tuesday’s event with a question and answer session, hosted by Edney, the National Press Club president.
Comments