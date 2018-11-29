Cox says he will support Pelosi’s bid for House speaker

Fresno Democrat TJ Cox, who is leading the race for California’s 21st Congressional District seat with few outstanding votes, said Thursday he would support Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s bid for Speaker of the House.

“Leader Pelosi has committed to working with me on the challenges facing our hard-working families of the Central Valley, and as such I have decided to support her candidacy for Speaker,” Cox said in a statement. “The House of Representatives has a busy year ahead in working to restore democratic values to our government, expand access to health care and reinvest in the American people, and I look forward to getting to work right away.”

Democrats voted Wednesday by a 203-32 margin to nominate Pelosi for the top House position. She will need 218 votes to win the Speaker election in January.

Cox declared victory over incumbent David Valadao on Wednesday, shortly after taking a 529-vote lead in the country’s final contested House seat. He was nearly 5,000 votes behind the Hanford Republican on election night.

Valadao has not conceded.