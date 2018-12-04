Republicans’ Way Forward: Trump gears up for a re-election fight

Fans cheer as President Donald Trump makes an appearance on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss. to campaign for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss. Hyde-Smith faces Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff on Tuesday, Nov. 27, to complete retired Sen. Thad Cochran’s term. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com