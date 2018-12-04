Left out of CIA briefing, Rand Paul assails a ‘Deep State’ that protects US intelligence

The director of the Central Intelligence Agency was briefing top senators Tuesday on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Sen. Rand Paul wanted to be briefed, too. But he wasn’t invited.

He was furious, and saw evidence of a “deep state” controlled by intelligence agencies at work.

The briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel was about Khashoggi, whose murder at a Saudi Arabian embassy, has sparked calls from Congress to cut off weapons sales to the kingdom.

As is long-standing procedure, it was open only to leadership of the Senate Intelligence, Armed Services, and Foreign Relations committees.

Paul, R-Kentucky, is a foreign relations committee member who has led efforts to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for Khashoggi’s disappearance and subsequent death.

Paul held court down a hall from the secure site where Haspel was conducting the briefing. He told a cluster of about 30 reporters that he saw evidence of a “deep state” at work.

“The very definition of a ‘deep state’ is when the intelligence communities withhold information from Congress,” Paul said. A deep state involves what some believe an entrenched bureaucracy who some run the government regardless of who is president. President Donald Trump has frequently blamed roadblocks on such a state.

Several news agencies have reported that the CIA has concluded with “high probability” that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally ordered Khashoggi’s killing, despite the Saudi government’s denials.

Paul accused the CIA of not giving the information to the entire Congress.

He said if he was allowed into the secure room for the briefing, he’d ask Haspel — a Kentucky native — several questions, including whether there were text messages sent from the killers to the crown prince’s office.

Paul told reporters he’s been pushing for a decade to open up closely-held intelligence briefings, which are often restricted to eight people.

“That’s more like an oligarchy,” he said. “That is not democracy. Why should someone elected in California get the information and not someone in Kentucky not get the information?”

He said it creates a situation where the intelligence community has “too much power” unchecked by legislators.

And he said the briefings should embolden the Senate, which last week voted to move ahead with a measure that would end U.S. support for the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen. The measure is expected to be back for debate next week.

“I think the time has come for the Senate to grab back foreign policy and say that you know what, no president, this president or the previous president has the power to take our country to war with Saudi Arabia and Yemen without the permission of the Senate,” Paul said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis briefed all senators last week on Yemen and Saudi Arabia and Mattis has insisted there is “no smoking gun” to link the crown prince to the murder.

But Paul said they need to be asked if they disagree with the CIA’s conclusions.

Before Saudi Arabia acknowledged Khashoggi’s death, Paul had proposed legislation to cut off U.S. military aid and assistance to Saudi Arabia until Pompeo determined that Khashoggi was alive.

Last week Paul and 62 other senators voted in favor of the non-binding resolution to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Congress is looking for an “appropriate” response to Khashoggi’s murder, but said the U.S. needs to maintain its relationship with Saudi Arabia.

“No response is certainly not appropriate,” McConnell said at a Wall Street Journal event. “Looking the other way is not appropriate but a complete fracture with Saudi Arabia in my view is not in our best interest long term.”