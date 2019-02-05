Democrats wore suffragette white to the State of the Union. What about Tiffany Trump?

Democratic women in Congress made a political statement — by making a fashion statement — at President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

But what about Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter?

Democratic women House members — from Speaker Nancy Pelosi down to freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — showed up to Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress sporting white, the color of the women’s suffrage movement. And when cameras panned the audience in the House chamber before the speech began, viewers watching at home realized someone else was wearing white, too: Tiffany.

That led to some questions on social media.

“Do you think Tiffany Trump planned to stand with #StateOfTheWoman in her white dress?” New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman asked on Twitter. “Or...oops!”

Do you think Tiffany Trump planned to stand with #StateOfTheWoman in her white dress? Or...oops! — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 6, 2019

Some assumed — or hoped? — it was no sartorial accident.

Tiffany Trump remembered to wear her suffragette white tonight. Welcome to the Resistance, girl! #SOTU — Julie Orenstein (@julieo489) February 6, 2019

Tiffany Trump is wearing white. Yaas Tiffany yaas. — Erin executive time Ryan (@morninggloria) February 6, 2019

Bloomberg reported that Tiffany was seated in the president’s box, along with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are in the president’s box in the U.S. House chamber for the State of the Union. So is Tiffany Trump, wearing all white #SOTU pic.twitter.com/FewI567Xhq — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) February 6, 2019

Democratic women in the House explained beforehand why they elected to wear white.

“I’m looking forward to wearing suffragette white to #SOTU next week with all @HouseDemWomen!” Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida wrote on Twitter last week. “We’ll honor all those who came before us & send a message of solidarity that we’re not going back on our hard-earned rights!”

They even got together for a photo at the Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, is joined by other women wearing white, as they pose for a group photo before the State of the Union address by President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon AP

It wasn’t just women, either.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota wore a white tuxedo jacket, saying he searched everyone to find one on Monday before the speech, USA Today reports.

Dean Phillips receiving serious accolades for his white jacket in solidarity. (Other men are wearing white ribbons) pic.twitter.com/kynqEINCma — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) February 5, 2019

“I support all my brothers and sisters, but my sisters have really taken this place up a notch and brought some energy and inspiration,” Phillips said, according to USA Today. “I’m celebrating and I want to join them.”

But it turns out Tiffany wasn’t the only person in the Trump group to put on white for the big speech. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, appeared to be wearing white for the speech as well.

Getting ready to watch @realDonaldTrump at the big show. Love this group. #sotu pic.twitter.com/RXHtdEslGj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2019