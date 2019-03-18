Devin Nunes sues Twitter, parody accounts and political strategist for $250 million: report

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, filed a lawsuit against Twitter, several of its users and a political strategist in Virginia state court on Monday, according to a Fox News report. He is asking for $250 million in damages.
The lawsuit accuses Twitter of hiding, punishing or “shadow-banning” posts with a conservative bend – including those from Nunes – while simultaneously allowing others to profit from defaming him. Nunes’ attorney, Steven S. Biss, claims Twitter acts as “allowed (and allows) its platform to serve as a portal of defamation in order to undermine public confidence in Plaintiff and to benefit his opponents and opponents of the Republican Party.”
Liz Mair – a political strategist who acted against Nunes in the previous election through the Swamp Accountability Project, a dark money group targeting President Donald Trump and his congressional allies – is the only individual named on the lawsuit. Two apparent parody Twitter accounts, “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ cow,” are also named.
Nunes’ lawsuit claims “Twitter contributed materially to the illegal conduct of defamers Mair, Devin Nunes’ Mom and Devin Nunes’ cow.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Mair was unaware of the lawsuit when reached by The Bee late Monday evening.
“I’d like to comment, but I probably shouldn’t,” she said. Nunes did not immediately return a request for comment.
The two accounts, and more than a dozen similar ones, sprang up during the course of the 2018 election and frequently criticized Nunes and praised his Democratic challenger, Fresno prosecutor Andrew Janz.
Nunes is a third-generation dairyman.
Nunes and Janz have significant social media followings and fought one of the most highly publicized political battles in the country. Nunes’ profile rose considerably in the months leading up to the election, mostly due to his close ties with Trump and a series of controversy-stirring moves as head of the House Intelligence Committee.
The lawsuit opens by claiming that Twitter is an “information content provider.” It develops content by censoring viewpoints it does not agree with, hiding such content (including several Nunes tweets) and by “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory – providing both a voice and financial incentive to the defamers –thereby facilitating defamation on its platform.”
Nunes claims Twitter “ignored lawful complaints” and failed to enforce its terms of service, thus allowing Mair, the accounts and the platform itself to profit from his defamation.
This story will be updated.
Comments