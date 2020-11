Politics & Government Latino leaders rally to urge Newsom to replace Kamala Harris with Latino or Latina senator November 16, 2020 04:19 PM

California Latino leaders held rallies across the state, including one in Sacramento's Cesar Chavez Plaza, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a Latino or Latina senator to replace of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.