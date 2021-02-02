After criticism over sheriff funding, Sacramento County holding first budget ‘workshop’

Demonstrators stand outside of the offices of the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to call for defunding of the police in downtown Sacramento on Monday, June 15, 2020. dkim@sacbee.com

Sacramento County will hold a budget workshop Thursday afternoon to discuss the county’s spending priorities and financial constraints. The meeting, which will start at 3 p.m. is designed to allow the community to weigh-in on the budget in advance.

The first budget hearing is not until June and the final approval in September. But county officials hope the workshop will offer some insight into what residents would like to see funded.

The Feb. 4 meeting is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. and public comment will be allowed.

Some of the county’s spending decisions in the last year have been controversial, leading to public criticism about a lack of accountability. Last year also saw the rise of a movement to spend less on law enforcement. The Board of Supervisors agreed to hold budget meetings earlier to allow more community engagement.

“The budget process is a complex one, and our goal is to shed light on this process in a way that is clear and transparent,” acting county executive Ann Edwards said in a prepared statement.

There will be other opportunities for public comment on the budget at board meetings throughout the fiscal year, including a budget policies item in late February, a Board budget workshop in April, and at the Budget Hearings in June. Sign up for Board meeting alerts via email and/or text message.

The workshop will be virtual and can be viewed on the Metro Cable 14. Viewers may also call (916) 875-2500 to comment about budget priorities. Residents may also send their written comments to the email Budget2021@saccounty.net until Thursday, Feb. 11. All responses will be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors.