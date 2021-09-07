Politics & Government

California recall candidate Larry Elder schedules Clovis press conference

Larry Elder, the Republican candidate seeking to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in next week’s California recall election, will be in Clovis on Tuesday morning to target the governor on the cost of living issue.

Elder will be at the Shell gasoline station at 1235 N. Wlllow at 11:30 a.m., according to his campaign team. Fresno City Council member Garry Bredefeld, former State Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero and several other speakers will join Elder at the appearance.

Elder intends to stress the impact of the the state gasoline tax, which increased to 50.2 cents per gallon, according to a press release in advance of the appearance.

Elder is making a statewide campaign sweep that will begin in El Monte, travel to the Shell gasoline station in Clovis, and end in Marina.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
