Jerry Brown approves $201 billion California budget, says it fulfills his fiscal pledge

Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed a $201 billion state budget that he said fulfilled a pledge to bring California government out of the abyss it faced in the recession when he took office eight years ago.

"This budget is a milestone," Brown said when he signed the budget at a Los Angeles press conference. "I think people in California can be proud that we’re making progress. We’re working together."

The state faced a $27 billion deficit when Brown took office for his second run leading California as governor in 2011, leading to sharp cuts in services.

His last budget, by contrast, projects a $9 billion surplus for the coming year. It also puts the state on track to accumulate more than $16 billion in savings that it can use to prepare for a recession.





Brown did not veto any items in the budget. The spending plan is flush with funding for one-time projects, such as $500 million in grants for cities to address homelessness, $100 million to launch an American Indian heritage center in West Sacramento and boosts in funding for universities.

"It’s the right combination for the times we are in that we've been able to do this," Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, said at the news conference.