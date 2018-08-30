Some examples of booze-related bad behavior at the Capitol

Protesters march at the California state Capitol on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 in support of Assembly Bill 931, which aims to decrease police shootings. Rory Kaufman and Kevin Carter pull a casket representing unarmed deaths by law enforcement.
State Sen. Kevin De León, D-Los Angeles, promotes Senate Bill 100, which would increase renewable portfolio obligations for California retail sellers. Utility companies like PG&E oppose the bill, saying it would raise costs for ratepayers.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, was speaking in Sacramento on Wednesday, Aug. 15, when protesters stormed the event and temporarily stopped his discussion with Public Policy Institute of California President Mark Baldassare.
Beckie Jennings says she hopes state Attorney General Xavier Becerra will investigate the unexpected resignation of the county's grand jury. As Jennings spoke, the grand jurors huddled on the sidewalk outside Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting.
Vanessa Delgado, D-Montabello will be the shortest-serving state senator in more than a century, serving just 112 days. Delgado discusses what her first day at the Capitol was like and explains why she decided to resign as Montabello's mayor.
The California Fair Political Practices Commission is charged with enforcing the state’s laws on campaign finance, conflicts of interest, lobbying and governmental ethics. The five-member board currently has one vacancy.
Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson of Fresno accuses of Gov. Jerry Brown of influencing inaction from California Legislature. Patterson's request for an audit of the Department of Motor Vehicles fell one vote short.
Six women arrested after spending the day blocking Gov. Jerry Brown's office as they attempted to bring attention to fossil fuels before hosting the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco this September.
