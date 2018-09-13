Stanislaus Supervisor Olsen arrested in Sacramento County on suspicion of DUI

Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen was arrested by the California Highway Patrol in Sacramento County on Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence, TV station CBS 13 has reported.
The station said she faces charges including driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent or more.
It’s unclear what time the arrest occurred. At 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, Olsen posted a selfie on her Facebook page of her smiling with a tow truck driver.
She wrote: “I have more car problems than anyone I know, but at least I had a wonderful — truly wonderful — tow truck driver who saved me from being stranded on Hwy 99 and drove me and my car from Stockton all the way to the Mini Dealership in Sacramento. He even bought me water and salt and vinegar chips. Thank you Wayne for making my rough afternoon a little less stressful and a lot more safe!!”
Olsen, a Stanislaus County native, was elected to the Board of Supervisors in June 2016 and began her term in January 2017, after representing Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties in the California State Assembly since 2010.
A call and text to Olsen were not immediately returned.
One of her colleagues on the Board of Supervisors expressed sympathy for Olsen.
“I think we just heard it from the press ourselves,” Supervisor Terry Withrow said. “I shouldn’t really comment. I feel so bad for her. I think the world of her.”
Supervisor Vito Chiesa said in a text message that he was in Washington, D.C., and did not know anything and declined to comment. Messages were left with supervisors Dick Monteith and Jim DeMartino at their offices.
