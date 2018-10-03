Review of California’s state travel ban dies quiet death

The Attorney General’s Office quietly killed its review of a law prohibiting government agencies from funding travel to states that have adopted policies viewed by California leaders as discriminatory against gay and transgender people.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra canceled the inquiry after the Republican assemblyman who asked for the review proposed a bill that would have created a new exemption in the California law. Assemblyman Matt Harper of Huntington Beach wanted to allow colleges to send sports teams and students to states on the no-travel list.
Today, California bans state-funded travel to nine states with a combined population of 57 million because their leaders have adopted so-called religious freedom laws. The laws cover a range of activities. Some allow adoption agencies to deny services to gay families. One forbids local governments from passing anti-discrimination ordinances.
The California Department of Justice decision to cancel the review and the failure of Harper’s bill leaves in place university interpretations of the law that forbid travel to banned states unless it’s paid for by an outside organization.
Texas is the largest state on the no travel list. The law applies to college sports, and it has led the University of California and California State University teams to reconsider their scheduling plans.
Becerra’s staff told Harper’s office that it would be inappropriate for Department of Justice attorneys to weigh in on the law with a formal opinion while Harper’s bill was under consideration.
Harper had asked the Department of Justice to determine whether the law should restrict staff for college athletic teams from traveling to states subject to the ban. The attorney general assigned a senior attorney to answer the question in February 2017.
Becerra’s staff sent a message to Harper canceling the inquiry on April 23, 2018. That was two weeks after the Assembly Judiciary Committee rejected Harper’s bill. Technically, Harper’s bill could have been revived, but it was as essentially dead when the committee shot it down.
Neither Becerra nor Harper announced the cancellation of the review. It disappeared from a monthly report the Department of Justice publishes listing the legal opinions it’s developing for state and local government agencies.
The Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the decision. The inquiry could be reopened if a lawmaker asks for it.
The California Legislature passed the state travel restrictions, Assembly Bill 1887, two years ago amid outcry over a North Carolina law that dictated which public bathrooms transgender people could use.
Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, sponsored the bill and characterized it as a way to ensure that California state employees would not have to travel for work to states with discriminatory laws. Low also wanted to prevent California tax dollars from supporting the economies of states with religious freedom laws.
Supporters of Low’s law note that boycotts have led some of the states with religious freedom laws to reconsider their policies. North Carolina, for instance, revised its law after the NCAA relocated championship tournaments it had scheduled there because of the transgender bathroom restrictions. Indiana made a similar choice after the NCAA expressed concerns about its religious freedom law.
“When the NCAA decided to boycott the state it had a very real impact in moving that bill in another direction,” Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, said at the April committee hearing where lawmakers rejected Harper’s bill.
North Carolina is still subject to California’s travel ban because the law that replaced the so-called “bathroom bill” continues to restrict local governments from adopting their own anti-discrimination policies.
California state officials and college sports teams have continued to participat in events in states on the no-travel list by raising money from outside sources, such as nonprofit organizations or the NCAA, to pay for their expenses.
Athletic programs at large schools like UCLA and Cal are not scheduling regular season games in states on the no travel list. They allow their teams to play in championship tournaments in those states, such as college football bowl games and the NCAA basketball tournament.
Harper at the April committee hearing noted that some smaller programs have not been able to raise outside funds for travel. A group of students at UC Davis in 2017, for example, could not travel to an academic conference in Tennessee.
A year ago, seven Cal Poly students in the National Organization of Minority Architects canceled a trip to a conference in Texas for the same reason, according to the campus newspaper.
“California is playing politics with the education and careers of college students, and it’s the students who are losing out,” Harper said at the committee hearing.
