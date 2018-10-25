How a Wheatland walnut farmer feels about Trump trade war

Prices for California walnuts dropped sharply in 2018, and now China is raising tariffs in response to the Trump administration’s trade policies. Here's how farmer Donald Norene feels about the situation.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service