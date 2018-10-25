How a Wheatland walnut farmer feels about Trump trade war
Prices for California walnuts dropped sharply in 2018, and now China is raising tariffs in response to the Trump administration’s trade policies. Here's how farmer Donald Norene feels about the situation.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla explains how counties will be given the option to eventually shift to a new way of voting under the Voter's Choice Act by 2020. It's said to improve voter turnout.
At the city of Sacramento’s request, the California Legislature and Gov. Brown agreed in September 2018 to adjust a state law that imposes building height limits around the Capitol. Cresleigh Homes has proposed a residential high-rise for the site.