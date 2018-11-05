John Cox or Gavin Newsom for California governor? This will help you decide

Still undecided in Tuesday’s race to replace Jerry Brown as governor of California?
The contest at the top of the Golden State’s ticket between Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican businessman John Cox provides voters a genuine contrast in style and ideology. Here are some sources to help you decide.
Learn more about Newsom and Cox.
They had one debate this fall. Read about it. Listen to it.
Endorsements:
Read The Sacramento Bee’s endorsement of Newsom.
Read the Orange County Register’s endorsement of Cox.
Compare their views of the state:
Gavin Newsom has big, liberal plans for California. So how would he pay for them?
If you think California is too expensive, John Cox says he’s your guy for governor
