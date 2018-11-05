Newsom and Cox will face off for California governor

Watch Election Night highlights of John Cox and Gavin Newsom in California governor's race.
By
Up Next
Watch Election Night highlights of John Cox and Gavin Newsom in California governor's race.
By
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

John Cox or Gavin Newsom for California governor? This will help you decide

By Dan Smith

dssmith@sacbee.com

November 05, 2018 12:14 PM

Still undecided in Tuesday’s race to replace Jerry Brown as governor of California?

The contest at the top of the Golden State’s ticket between Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican businessman John Cox provides voters a genuine contrast in style and ideology. Here are some sources to help you decide.

Learn more about Newsom and Cox.

They had one debate this fall. Read about it. Listen to it.

Endorsements:

Read The Sacramento Bee’s endorsement of Newsom.

Read the Orange County Register’s endorsement of Cox.

Compare their views of the state:

Gavin Newsom has big, liberal plans for California. So how would he pay for them?

If you think California is too expensive, John Cox says he’s your guy for governor

Republican John Cox finished in a strong second place to Democrat Gavin Newsom in the race for California governor, ensuring Republicans won't be shut out of the race to replace retiring Gov. Jerry Brown.

By



Gavin Newsom says he’s willing to take on his own party

By

  Comments  