California Nation: Adam Schiff calls Trump ‘vindictive’ toward California

On this week’s edition of “California Nation” top Democrats preview their agenda for the upcoming year. Guests include Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Congressman Adam Schiff.
Schiff will be leading investigations into President Donald Trump as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He outlined his plans for holding the president accountable through upcoming investigations.
“The first hearing that we have, the first subpoena that’s issued, the president will think is too much oversight,” Schiff said. “You can anticipate any oversight at all is going to be labeled by the president as a ‘fishing expedition’, a ‘witch hunt’ and ‘presidential harassment.’”
Citing his decision to “punish blue states” by cutting the state and local tax deduction, Schiff accused Trump of waging a broader war on California. He urged his Democratic colleagues to not cave on Trump’s demands for a border wall, saying the president “put himself in a corner” only he can get himself out of.
“I think the president really views the country as those states that were with him and those that were against him,” Schiff said. This is among the most vindictive presidents.”
Schiff also offered insight into a possible 2020 run. He said he would “never say never” to the idea of running for president but is satisfied with his current role. “I’m going to keep my focus on the investigation.”
Earlier in the podcast, Atkins and Rendon express slight disagreements on the issue of taxes, with Atkins seeming more open to the possibility of increases in the coming year.
Finally, the show ends with our Buzz of the Week segment. The winner? Two-year-old Dutch was the star of his father’s inaugural address on Monday. “This is exactly how it was scripted,” Gov. Gavin Newsom joked.
