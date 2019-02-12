Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first State of the State speech: Here’s what you need to know

In his first State of the State speech, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for the state to scale back the focus of its high-speed rail project and downsize the Delta water project.

He also announced that former California first lady Maria Shriver would lead a new Alzheimer’s Prevention and Preparedness Task Force.

Here’s a look at what Newsom said during the 2019 address:

Delta water project

Gov. Gavin Newsom, diving into one of California’s most contentious water issues, said Tuesday he wants to downsize the Delta tunnels project. The Democratic governor also set out to overhaul state water policy by naming a new chair of the state’s water board.

High-speed rail

Newsom called for the state to scale back the focus of its high speed rail project to focus on one portion in the Central Valley.

“I have nothing but respect for Governor Brown’s and Governor Schwarzenegger’s vision. I share it,” Newsom said. “But let’s be real. The current project, as planned, would cost too much and take too long.”

Alzheimer’s task force

The governor announced former California First Lady Maria Shriver will lead a new Alzheimer’s Prevention and Preparedness Task Force. “The Golden State is getting grayer. We need to get ready for the major demographic challenge headed our way,” Newsom said.

Homeless crisis

He appointed Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg to lead a new state commission focused on California’s homeless crisis.

Newsom proposed the state allocate $500 million for “navigation centers,” or emergency shelters with services on site. He also proposed another $100 million for “whole person care” services to homeless people.

Reaction to the speech

Politicians and others are weighing in on Newsom’s first State of the State, including:

“The train to nowhere has finally stopped. This is the right move by Gavin Newsom.” - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

“It’s so refreshing for me to have a governor, a leader who’s not being overly cautious.” - Darrell Steinberg, Sacramento mayor

Newsom’s full speech

Newsom also touched on the issues of homelessness, schools, PG&E’s bankruptcy and housing. Read his prepared remarks, as released by his office:

