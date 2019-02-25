Public safety job stress + It’s redistricting time again + GOP Convention review

I tweeted about needing suggestions for California-specific books and so far there’s been some great responses. Keep the recs coming! hwiley@sacbee.com
WORKERS’ COMP
Firefighters and peace officers have challenging jobs that often take them to the frontlines of graphic, dangerous and devastating emergency situations.
Recent statistics demonstrate that emergency responders are suffering in silence and endure post-traumatic stress injuries at an alarming rate. In a 2017 study, the Ruderman Family Foundation found that 243 firefighters and police officers committed suicide that year, compared to 222 who died in the line of duty.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
State Sen. Henry Stern, D-Canoga Park, on Friday introduced Senate Bill 542, which creates a rebuttable workers’ compensation presumption for firefighters and law enforcement officers who claim PTSI work-related injuries.
Stern said that the bill is his top priority for the session, born in recognition of the heightened stress from a “new abnormal” of mass shootings and California’s strengthening wildfires. If passed, the presumption would apply to PTSI claims from the 2017 and 2018 Borderline shooting and the Tubbs, Thomas, Hill, Woolsey, Carr, Camp and Paradise fires.
“I have a ton of sympathy for the men and women that go out and do these jobs,” Stern said. “There is such a pride and determination to be excellent and be professional all the time. But I feel like it’s our job in government to let them know that they don’t have to be perfect all the time and be unfeeling. They are not machines.”
The California labor code currently offers rebuttable presumption for work-related injuries such as cancer and certain infectious diseases, but this proposed legislation would pave the way for PTSI claims.
Carroll Wills, communications director for California Professional Firefighters, said that much like breaking a bone on the job, PTSI is an “occupational hazard.” Wills said the legislation offers a “human and humane approach to these injuries.”
“Law enforcement officers see sights that can’t be unseen,” Wills said. “On a regular basis, they are exposed to the horrors of life. They come in and respond when the worst things to people are happening.”
But there’s concern from rural counties and local cities that will have to pick up the tab for state worker injury payouts and ultimately bear the burden of disproving PTSI claims. It’s a potentially challenging feat given how tracing causes of mental health issues can be difficult.
“It’s going to be expensive,” Paul A. Smith, vice president of governmental affairs with the Rural County Representatives of California, said. “Be prepared for premiums to go up. You have to assume that 90, 95 percent of sworn officers will file it.”
GOP CONVENTION HIGHLIGHTS
Bryan Anderson reports...
It was quite the weekend in Sacramento, as California Republicans selected their party’s first woman and Latina leader: Jessica Patterson. The windup was dramatic, with former Assemblyman Travis Allen and longtime party activist Steve Frank joining forces to try to oust Patterson. The plan was for Frank to support Allen if Patterson secured less than half of the necessary 597 votes.
But Patterson claimed an outright victory with 55 percent of the vote, compared to 31 percent for Allen and 15 percent for Frank.
So what does this mean?
Some GOP operatives, including Mike Madrid, argue the difference between the three candidates was largely style over substance and won’t have much impact on the party’s ability to become more viable.
Others, including 30 California Republicans who endorsed Patterson, see her victory as an opportunity for the party to get back on track. Assemblyman Chad Mayes, R-Yucca Valley, said three Republicans in the Legislature would have left the party if Allen won and said he sees Patterson as someone who could potentially unify the party.
In her victory speech, she made an effort to reach out to her opponents by asking Allen and Frank to lead a voter registration task force.
Other notable highlights...
- Protesters disrupted a Tea Party Caucus event outside the convention on Saturday. One attendee was allegedly assaulted, and a protester was issued a citation by the Sacramento Police Department for battery.
- Sean Spicer spoke at the convention Saturday, calling for the party to unify behind the next chair. He also referred to the left as “fired up” and unhappy with how effective Trump has been. But one moment stood out above the rest: Spicer said his greatest achievement as press secretary was how he “democratized the pressroom.”
2020 CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION
The Citizens Redistricting Commission is scheduled to begin the process of selecting 14 commissioners to draw new district lines following the U.S. census . The Voters FIRST Act of 2008 authorized the creation of a commission. In 2010, Congress added drawing districts to the commission’s list of duties.
California State Auditor Elaine Howle is hosting a teleconference this morning from 10:30-11:30 to kickstart the process of identifying potential applicants for the 14 positions.
TWEET OF THE DAY
Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) — “Congrats @Millanpatterson on becoming the new Chair of the California Republican Party! #MAGA”
MUST-READ: Trump’s EPA halts talks with Gavin Newsom administration on clean cars, climate change by Dale Kasler
Comments