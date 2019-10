Capitol Alert Watch Gov. Gavin Newsom visit Sacramento school for $15 billion construction bond measure October 07, 2019 03:25 PM

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Ethel Baker Elementary School in Sacramento on Monday, Oct. 7. 2019 to sign a bill that would put a $15 billion dollar school bond on the March 2020 ballot. The money would go to K-12 and CSU, UC and community colleges.