Gavin Newsom appoints former farmworker as his judicial appointments secretary

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday the appointment of Luis Céspedes to serve as his judicial appointments secretary, a seat previously held by current California Supreme Court Associate Judge Martin J. Jenkins.

The 68-year-old Carmichael native has years of experience practicing law at his own Sacramento firm and working as a California State Assembly staffer.

“Luis Céspedes has championed the cause of civil rights, equal justice, diversity and inclusion throughout his storied legal career,” Newsom said in a statement. “Luis’ resilience and compassion have touched countless lives and earned the respect of countless others. I am proud to have him join our team and look forward to his counsel as we continue to build a bench that reflects the rich diversity of California.”

Luis Cespedes, in a statement, said he was grateful for the appointment.

“The appointment of judges committed to public service and who reflect the diversity of our great state is critically important to the fair and equitable administration of justice,” Céspedes said.

Between 1980-82, Céspedes served as the principal consultant for the California State Assembly Committee on Health. He worked as a clerk and case analyst for the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission from 1971-74.

The Sacramento County Bar Association recognized him in 2018 as its “Distinguished Attorney of the Year.” He is a member of the Emerging Latino Leadership Foundation.

One of Céspedes’ first brushes with civil rights dates back to the late-1960s when he worked as a farmworker in rural Santa Maria, he told the Sacramento Lawyer Magazine in a 2018 interview.

It was during that time that the 15-year-old Céspedes became acquainted with the United Farm Workers union and joined their strikes along with labor activist and civil rights leader César Chávez.

Céspedes earned his law degree at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law in 1980 and carries a Master’s degree in urban studies from Occidental College.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra praised Céspedes’ appointment.

“From going on strike alongside César Chávez to selflessly lifting others to higher office, Luis has walked the walk,” Becerra said. “Luis Céspedes’ input and counsel will be invaluable assets as Governor Newsom seeks out California’s finest to serve in our most consequential posts in government.”

Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, whose known Céspedes since the 1970s, said she had no doubt he would “ensure the election and appointment of judicial officers who are sympathetic to our causes and who understand the challenges of our community.”

The appointment does not require Senate confirmation, according to the governor’s office.

