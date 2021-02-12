California to open COVID vaccinations to people with severe health conditions, disabilities

Californians under 65 with severe health conditions or high risk disabilities will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines starting March 15 under new guidance from the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.

The new guidance will give health care providers discretion to allow people between the ages of 16 and 65 who are at high risk of dying from COVID-19 because of a health problem or disability.

The severe health conditions on the state’s list are: cancer, chronic kidney disease of stage 4 or above, down syndrome, weakened immune system from a solid organ transplant, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, heart conditions, severe obesity, and Type 2 diabetes with hemoglobin A1c greater than 7.5%.

The state’s bulletin to providers says the list of eligible conditions are subject to change based on additional scientific data and analysis.

The guidance also allows people with developmental or severe disabilities who will be prevented from getting ongoing care services if they contract COVID-19, or who would be difficult to treat for COVID-19 because of their disability.

The state estimates that 4-6 million people will fall into those categories, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a telephone call with reporters.

Ghaly said vaccinations for younger people with health conditions and disabilities won’t start until March because the state still has a limited vaccine supply.

“The bottom line is we are still very much dealing with the scarcity of vaccines,” he said.