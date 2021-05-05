The union withholding help from Newsom + John Cox jumps the bear + ‘Rape is rape’ bill on pause

John Cox, Republican recall candidate for California governor, begins his statewide “Meet the Beast” bus tour on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with Tag, a Kodiak brown bear, at Miller Regional Park in Sacramento. rbyer@sacbee.com

CAL FIRE UNION ‘NEUTRAL’ ON RECALL

The president of California’s state firefighter union was notably absent from a press conference Tuesday in Sacramento during which two firefighter labor organizations announced they would support Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

Tim Edwards, president of Cal Fire Local 2881, said he’s not ready just yet to throw his support behind the governor who, along with the Legislature, cut the pay of his roughly 6,000 members by 7.5% last summer and has shown little urgency in restoring it even as the state’s projected budget surplus grows.

“I speak for a membership that sees that their pay has not been restored,” Edwards said.

Edwards faces a challenge other state union leaders likely face now that the recall has qualified for the ballot. Many state employees don’t like the pay cuts they were forced to take, especially since the projected budget crisis that prompted the reductions never came to pass.

But Democratic governors traditionally have relied on unions for election support, both in financial contributions and “boots on the ground” voter outreach. Absent another Democratic candidate, the alternative to Newsom would be a Republican, a party that is traditionally unfriendly to organized labor.

California Professional Firefighters, an organization representing about 30,000 firefighters around the state, hosted the press conference Tuesday.

“We are a ‘no’ on the recall,” Brian Rice, the organization’s president, said.

Newsom will get a chance to make peace with the Cal Fire union this month when he releases his May revise budget proposal. California state workers are looking for news about their pay and benefits.

Read more in Wes Venteicher’s story today.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: RECALL EDITION

Jon Cox, taking his second stab at challenging Gavin Newsom for the governorship, took to the campaign trail on Tuesday to tout his “beastly” abilities to solve California’s problems.

To emphasize his message, he appeared alongside a 1,000-pound Kodiak bear named Tag, who happily munched on treats and shredded chicken while Cox delivered his campaign message to a crowd of reporters in south Sacramento.

Cox, who lost to Newsom by a 30-point margin in 2018, wants to paint the incumbent as a “pretty boy” who has glided into office on the wings of his political connections. Cox, by contrast, says he’s known a life of suffering: he never knew his father, he pulled himself out of poverty, and now he wants to use his personal fortune to fix the Golden State.

“It’s a choice between the beauty and the beast,” he said. “Well, we’ve seen what the beauty has done. I think it’s time to unleash the beast.”

Animal activist groups PETA and Social Compassion in Legislation both released emails Tuesday afternoon blasting Cox for using a wild animal to advertise his campaign.

“Californians love their wildlife, and the last thing we want to see is a 1,000-pound bear dragged around the state to somehow make up for a politician’s brawn that he aspires to possess. We should be solely judging our elected officials on their own merits and not on their desire to use caged wild animals who are often beaten into submission to be trained for a photo op,” said SCIL’s Judie Mancuso in a statement.

PETA’s Debbie Metzler said, “Gone should be the days when wild animals were treated as toys or props, so it’s unfortunate and shameful that Tag the Kodiak bear has been exploited in this way.”

State Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, also jumped on the stunt. Hueso was the author of SB 313, which passed into law two years ago and which bans the use of wild animals in circuses.

“An innocent wild animal shouldn’t have to suffer harassment, confinement, and humiliation because Mr. Cox has a problem generating interest in his campaign,” Hueso said.

As for the Cox campaign, they responded to a media inquiry with the following statement:

“Every care was taken to ensure Tag’s comfort and safety with the approval of several government agencies. California needs beastly change and that may ruffle some feathers of left wing activists.”

LAWMAKERS DEMAND HEARING FOR SPOUSAL RAPE BILL

Lawmakers and supporters of a bill removing the difference between spousal rape and rape are demanding an immediate hearing of the bill in committee.

The bill, AB 812, currently sits in the Assembly Public Safety Committee, chaired by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles. There is no hearing currently scheduled, according to the legislative website.

“Not providing AB 812 a hearing directly contradicts the urgency to modernize our penal code to be line with our values and make clear that no means no,” Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, bill author and chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus, said in a statement. “Current spousal rape statutes say that in California, a marriage license allows a spouse to violate both the body and the dignity of a non-consenting spouse with minimal accountability.”

The bill is supported by several California district attorneys, including Tori Verber Salazar of San Joaquin County, George Gascón of Los Angeles County, Chesa Boudin of San Francisco and Jeff Rosen of Santa Clara County.

“It is urgent that we repeal the spousal rape exception and treat all rape equally regardless of marital status,” Boudin said in a statement. “This unjust law sends the message that sexual assault and domestic violence are not serious crimes, which could cause some victims not to report these offenses. Every day we see the terrible toll of domestic abuse on survivors, on families, and on society at large. Abusers must be held accountable.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I am doing my level best to avoid photos of Tag the Kodiak bear who is being exploited for political theater and click bait. California should not be issuing permits to allow such frivolous exhibitions of majestic wild animals that also jeopardize public safety.”

- Sacramento lobbyist Jennifer Fearing, via Twitter.

