Floating wind turbines? How Biden, Newsom energy plan would change California’s coast

This floating wind turbine was installed 20 kilometers off the coast of Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture, in northeastern Japan in 2013. Plans call for building similar turbines off the coast of California. Associated Press

California could see hundreds of miles of offshore wind production under a plan unveiled Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom and White House officials.

That would essentially create a new industry in California, officials told reporters on a briefing call. The identified areas include 399 square miles northwest of Morro Bay off the California Central Coast. Another area would be offshore near Humboldt County in the far north region of the state.

The areas could produce enough energy to power 1.6 million homes, according to the Department of the Interior. Developing a wind energy production industry off the California coast would help both President Joe Biden and Newsom realize their clean energy goals, officials said Tuesday.

The agreement calls for floating platforms that generally would be placed 20 to 30 miles at sea.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said developing the identified areas could help create tens of thousands of new jobs.

“America can be a leader in developing a robust, and sustainable clean energy economy, and we can do it while lifting up communities everywhere with good paying jobs,” she said. “Today’s development could bring immense possibilities to the West Coast.”

The government plans to begin consultations with Native American tribes and environmental reviews on the sites, which Newsom said his administration is working to expedite. Next year, officials plan to start auctions. Already, Newsom said private companies are expressing interest in bidding to develop the offshore areas.

“We expect an enormous amount of interest,” he said.

In response to a question about his plans to expedite environmental reviews of the sites, Newsom said his administration needs to work quickly to diversify its clean energy sources if it wants to meet its ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law in 2018 setting a target for California to phase out all fossil fuel-generated electricity by 2045, but Newsom has vowed to meet that benchmark sooner.

Offshore wind power could also help stabilize California’s energy grid, and provide energy when solar power supply runs low, Newsom said. Last year, the state saw rolling blackouts when demand for power during a heatwave outstripped supply.