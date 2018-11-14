Denham concedes in congressional race against Harder

Outgoing Rep. Jeff Denham and the man replacing him in Congress, Democrat Josh Harder, met in person Wednesday morning, Denham’s office said in a release amounting to a concession after the Associated Press declared Harder the victor Tuesday evening.
“It has been an absolute honor to serve our community and represent the Central Valley in Congress over the past eight years,” Denham, the Republican incumbent, said in a brief statement directed to constituents. “The enormity of the responsibility was never lost on me. My wife, Sonia, and I look forward to starting the next chapter of our life.”
A bit after noon Wednesday, Harder posted a Tweet saying Denham had “called me this morning and we had a very productive conversation.” The discrepancy with Denham’s release was not immediately explained.
Although an unknown number of ballots have yet to be counted, the latest tally shows Harder ahead by 4,919 votes among 187,721 cast, or 51.3 percent to Denham’s 48.7 percent.
Denham, 51, was elected to the House in 2010, and represented part of the region in the California Senate from 2002 to 2010. He will not grant interviews “at this point,” an office spokeswoman said in an email shortly before noon Wednesday.
Harder, 32, had never before run for political office. He was raised in Turlock, obtained degrees at Stanford and Harvard and was a venture capitalist before returning to the Valley last year to run against Denham.
“I’m honored that I’ve been chosen to serve our community in Congress,” Harder’s Tweet said, “and (Denham and I are) both looking forward to a productive transition that best serves the people of District 10.”
The 10th District covers Stanislaus County and the south part of San Joaquin County.
