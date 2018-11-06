Sacramento Bee Election Night Live

Keep up to date with the latest news and insight on election night, live from the Sacramento Bee newsroom.
By
Election Results

See live local election results for the Sacramento region from November 6 election

November 06, 2018 07:35 PM

Updated general election results from November 6, 2018, for the capital region’s four counties – Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo. (For statewide election results, go here.)

SACRAMENTO COUNTY

Source: Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Department

EL DORADO COUNTY

El Dorado County results are currently unavailable from the El Dorado County Elections Office. Check back with sacbee.com later tonight for results.

Source: El Dorado County Elections Department

PLACER COUNTY

Source: Placer County Elections Office

YOLO COUNTY

Source: Yolo County Elections Office

For statewide election results, go here.

