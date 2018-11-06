See live local election results for the Sacramento region from November 6 election

Updated general election results from November 6, 2018, for the capital region’s four counties – Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo. (For statewide election results, go here.)
SACRAMENTO COUNTY
Source: Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Department
#Readlocal
Journalism that matters to Sacramento and California
Support coverage of breaking news and watchdog journalism.
EL DORADO COUNTY
El Dorado County results are currently unavailable from the El Dorado County Elections Office. Check back with sacbee.com later tonight for results.
Source: El Dorado County Elections Department
Related stories from Sacramento Bee
#Readlocal
Journalism that matters to Sacramento and California
Support coverage of breaking news and watchdog journalism.
PLACER COUNTY
Source: Placer County Elections Office
#Readlocal
Journalism that matters to Sacramento and California
Support coverage of breaking news and watchdog journalism.
YOLO COUNTY
Source: Yolo County Elections Office
#Readlocal
Journalism that matters to Sacramento and California
Support coverage of breaking news and watchdog journalism.
For statewide election results, go here.
Comments