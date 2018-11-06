Live updates: Latest election results for Fresno region, state races

Updated general election results from November 6, 2018, for Valley counties, as well as statewide results of local interest. (For a complete list of statewide election results, go here.)
STATEWIDE RESULTS
Source: California Secretary of State’s Office
FRESNO COUNTY RESULTS
Source: Fresno County Clerk’s Office
KINGS COUNTY RESULTS
Kings County results are currently unavailable from the county’s election office. Check back with fresnobee.com later tonight for results.
Source: Kings County Elections Department
MADERA COUNTY RESULTS
Madera County results are currently unavailable from the county’s election office. Check back with fresnobee.com later tonight for results.
Source: Madera County County Clerk-Recorder’s Office
MERCED COUNTY RESULTS
Source: Merced County Registrar of Voters
TULARE COUNTY RESULTS
Tulare County results are currently unavailable from the county’s election office. Check back with fresnobee.com later tonight for results.
Comments