Sacramento Bee Election Night Live

Keep up to date with the latest news and insight on election night, live from the Sacramento Bee newsroom.
By
Up Next
Keep up to date with the latest news and insight on election night, live from the Sacramento Bee newsroom.
By

Election Results

Live updates: Latest election results for Fresno region, state races

Fresno Bee

November 06, 2018 07:40 PM

Updated general election results from November 6, 2018, for Valley counties, as well as statewide results of local interest. (For a complete list of statewide election results, go here.)

STATEWIDE RESULTS

Source: California Secretary of State’s Office

FRESNO COUNTY RESULTS

Source: Fresno County Clerk’s Office

KINGS COUNTY RESULTS

Kings County results are currently unavailable from the county’s election office. Check back with fresnobee.com later tonight for results.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Source: Kings County Elections Department

MADERA COUNTY RESULTS

Madera County results are currently unavailable from the county’s election office. Check back with fresnobee.com later tonight for results.

Source: Madera County County Clerk-Recorder’s Office

MERCED COUNTY RESULTS



Source: Merced County Registrar of Voters

TULARE COUNTY RESULTS

Tulare County results are currently unavailable from the county’s election office. Check back with fresnobee.com later tonight for results.

Source: Tulare County Registrar of Voters

  Comments  