Live updates: Latest election results for Fresno region, state races

Updated general election results from November 6, 2018, for Valley counties, as well as statewide results of local interest. (For a complete list of statewide election results, go here.)

STATEWIDE RESULTS



Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Source: California Secretary of State’s Office

FRESNO COUNTY RESULTS



Source: Fresno County Clerk’s Office

KINGS COUNTY RESULTS

Kings County results are currently unavailable from the county’s election office. Check back with fresnobee.com later tonight for results.



Source: Kings County Elections Department

MADERA COUNTY RESULTS

Madera County results are currently unavailable from the county’s election office. Check back with fresnobee.com later tonight for results.



Source: Madera County County Clerk-Recorder’s Office

MERCED COUNTY RESULTS



Source: Merced County Registrar of Voters

TULARE COUNTY RESULTS

Tulare County results are currently unavailable from the county’s election office. Check back with fresnobee.com later tonight for results.



Source: Tulare County Registrar of Voters