W. Sac mayoral candidate lands in small claims court over ‘garbage, filth’ left at home he sold

The leading challenger in one of the most competitive West Sacramento mayoral races in recent memory will soon be headed to small claims court over allegations that after the sale of his house, he left the property with garbage and animal feces in the backyard, unpaid utility bills and two minor home maintenance projects unfinished.
The candidate, Joe DeAnda, denies the allegations and is seeking to have the claims dismissed.
DeAnda, a communications manager at CalPERS, sold his Bayberry Street home to Adam Gardizi, a contract nurse anesthetist, for $537,000 in April. Per their sales agreement, DeAnda’s family was allowed to continue to live on the property for two additional months as they closed on their new home, a common practice. The contract also outlined that DeAnda would pay for utilities during that period, and would maintain the property’s landscaping and grounds, and all personal property included in the sale.
When they bought the house, Gardizi said, it was “beautiful, clean,” with chairs and toys in the backyard looking “fairly packed but organized.” Gardizi said, however, that when his fiancée, who was then eight months pregnant, first entered the home on June 16, she found garbage piled in the backyard and in front of the house, including plastic shelving units, tarps, yard waste, and animal feces covering the property’s chicken coop and dog run.
“We were expecting a turnkey home and we walked into what she described as a fixer-upper,” Gardizi said.
DeAnda and his wife removed the bulkier garbage waste the next day, according to both Gardizi and DeAnda. Gardizi said he then took five days off work to get rid of the rest of the trash and remove the chicken coop and dog run, which were affixed items sold as part of the property.
Gardizi also said that minor repairs identified in the home inspection report that DeAnda’s family said they would address, such as fixing faulty window balancers and caulking the bathtub, were not remedied to his satisfaction. Instead, DeAnda and his wife made the repairs themselves, which “Mr. DeAnda nor his wife are qualified to be doing,” Gardizi said.
On Aug. 14, Gardizi filed a small claims case of $5,000 against DeAnda through Yolo Superior Court. Gardizi also filed complaints with the California Department of Real Estate against DeAnda’s real estate agent, Marcus-Lavar Kurtis Hughes, and DeAnda, who possesses a real estate license but said he does not actively use it.
“It’s really sad when you go to public places when (people) leave their garbage for others to clean,” Gardizi said, “and it was really sad that other people should have to clean up their garbage” at their home.
DeAnda’s wife, Samantha DeAnda, has since filed a request for the case to be dismissed, writing that her family had been cordial and cooperative before the sale to allow contractors hired by Gardizi to enter the home and take measurements and get quotes on painting, repairs and renovations. She said the DeAndas had “never been alerted to the presence of any unpaid bills” and that “a five minute call to the utility company” would easily clear up the billing issue, as had been the case for their own new home.
As for the state of the dog run and the coop, she wrote that “given the nature of these structures, it is entirely possible there were droppings left behind. However, we made every attempt to clean up, prior to vacating the property and moving into our new home.”
“I’m confident that it would be summarily dismissed,” DeAnda said in an interview. “Everything that’s in the claim occurred outside the transaction, occurred after it was closed. I’m pretty sure it’ll be thrown out and that there’s no merit to the claim.”
Having to quickly clean up and prepare the home for upcoming housewarming and baby shower parties, Gardizi said, he and his fiancée began hiring contractors to make the minor repairs, paying off outstanding utility bills. Invoices and bills from late June and early July show they paid more than $550 for those expenses, though Gardizi said the situation has cost him more than $5,000 when accounting for days off work and garbage removal.
“I couldn’t just sit down and write an email,” Gardizi said, though he eventually did contact DeAnda and his wife demanding payments.
“I’m not sure what country you grew up in or what culture you are accustomed to but in this America when you sell your home you present it in the best possible condition with some degree of pride of ownership. This includes removing ALL your garbage, filth, and feces from the premises without having to be micromanaged about it,” Gardizi wrote in one email.
The aggressive tone of the emails “left me shaken and uncomfortable,” wrote DeAnda’s wife in her dismissal request.
“We have many friends in our old neighborhood, and our children still like to visit their friends,” she wrote. “I’m nervous to go to the neighborhood for fear of running into Mr. Gardizi.”
Gardizi has since written about his experience in Facebook posts and contacted organizations that have endorsed DeAnda in his mayoral run. DeAnda is running against 20-year incumbent Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, and has garnered a number of notable endorsements including the West Sacramento Police Officers Association, the West Sacramento Firefighters Association and the River City Democratic Club.
Gardizi said he does not remember if he voted for Cabaldon in the 2016 mayoral race, but recently attended one of his campaign events and said he plans to vote for him in November. Gardizi’s fiancée, Adela Bartek, donated $500 to Cabaldon’s mayoral campaign last week, according to its finance disclosure forms.
The hearing for the case is set for Oct. 18.
