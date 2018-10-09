‘Voting has never been easier’ says Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

Joe DeAnda, the leading challenger in a competitive West Sacramento mayoral race, will soon be headed to small claims court over allegations that after the sale of his house, he left the property with garbage and animal feces in the backyard.
Three candidates are vying for the position of mayor in Elk Grove during this November election. Incumbent Steve Ly faces challenges from vice mayor Darren Suen and local business consultant Tracie Stafford.
Longtime Woodland resident Deborah Bautista Zavala, 33, hits the campaign trail for Woodland school board with her two children Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. She is one of several young women of color running for elective office in Yolo County.
Democrat Jessica Morse speaks to supporters on June 6, 2018 after advancing from the top-two primary to face Republican Tom McClintock in the 4th Congressional district, which stretches along the Sierra from Roseville to Fresno County.
The Citrus Heights City Council voted to publicly censure Bret Daniels, a councilman who ran for Sacramento County sheriff, after reports to the city’s police department that he stalked a former girlfriend from high school in 2008 and 2017.
Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert declared victory Tuesday, June 5, 2018 over challenger Noah Phillips after a contentious race spotlighted by the shooting of Stephon Clark and the arrest of a suspect in the East Area Rapist case.
Initial reporting put Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones ahead of challengers in the county’s primary elections Tuesday night. Challenger Milo Fitch wasn't ready to concede on Tuesday night, June 5, 2018.
Voters at the McKinley Park library in Sacramento say they had trouble figuring out which polling place to go to on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, under a new voting system approved by California legislators in 2016.