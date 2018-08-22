House Speaker Paul Ryan, right, R-Wis., listens to Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th congressional district, during a criminal justice reform roundtable at the Hope For Prisoners offices in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Hope For Prisoners is a nonprofit organization that helps ex-offenders re-enter the workforce.
Speaker Ryan joins GOP candidate Hardy at Las Vegas event

The Associated Press

August 22, 2018 05:47 PM

LAS VEGAS

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he'd like to work with former U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy on criminal justice reform if the Republican candidate wins a tight race for the Nevada House seat he once held this November.

The highest-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives made an appearance with Hardy in Las Vegas on Wednesday to discuss a local criminal justice program that helps ex-offenders readjust to society after prison.

Hardy served one term in a southern Nevada district before losing re-election in 2016. He faces former Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford.

Hardy's campaign manager Ross Hemminger said Wednesday's event was designed to give Ryan a chance to hear the stories of former inmates involved in the program.

He would not say whether Ryan was also attending a fundraiser or any other campaign events for Hardy while in town.

