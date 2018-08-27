Carper meets upstart primary challenger Harris in debate

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. Sen. Thomas Carper, D-Del., asks a question of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as she testifies to the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Carper is defending his voting record during three terms in the Senate against challenger Kerri Lynn Harris, a political newcomer and progressive community activist waging a grassroots campaign to try to unseat him. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo