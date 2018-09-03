Trump attacks union leader on Labor Day

In this Aug. 31, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump holds up a list of his administrations accomplishments while speaking at a Republican fundraiser at the Carmel Country Club in in Charlotte, N.C. President Donald Trump is starting his Labor Day with an attack on a top union leader. Trump tweeted Monday that AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka “represented his union poorly on television this weekend.” He added: “it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem!” Trumka appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” where he said efforts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement should include Canada. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo