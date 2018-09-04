Gubernatorial candidates lead off week of debates

The Democrats competing for a chance to take on Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu are meeting for a televised debate.
Former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand and former state Sen. Molly Kelly will be on the ballot next Tuesday, Sept. 11, in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. Their debate Tuesday night on WMUR-TV kicks off four nights of pre-primary debates. Democrats seeking the nomination in the 1st Congressional District will debate on Wednesday, followed by 1st District Republicans on Thursday and 2nd District Republicans on Friday.
In previous forums, Marchand has emphasized his bold vision while Kelly has touted her solid experience in the Senate.
