How black women are organizing to energize voters this fall

In this Aug. 24, 2018 photo, Cassandra Overton Welchlin, cofounder of the Mississippi Women’s Economic Security, right, gives Betty L. Petty, of the Sunflower County Parents and Students United, a “high five” during a meeting at the MACE headquarters of Mississippi Delta grassroots organizers and the Black Voters Matter Fund field team members, as part of a bus tour of the Delta. The parties interacted in an attempt to raise interest and excitement for the upcoming election, document the campaigning in locales with important upcoming races where black turnout will be key and to expose traveling national media to the work being led by the mostly women grassroots leaders. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo