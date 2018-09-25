NYS comptroller: localities in significant stress grows

New York state's comptroller says more local governments are under significant fiscal stress.
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the overall number of fiscally stressed municipalities continued to decline statewide last year. But the number of local governments that ended their fiscal year in December in "significant" fiscal stress grew to 10 from four the previous year.
The comptroller found the counties of Nassau, Monroe, Suffolk and Westchester under "significant fiscal stress." Also on the list were the cities of Niagara Falls, Poughkeepsie and Watervliet as well as German Flatts, Oyster Bay and Parish.
The comptroller's office looks at factors like cash-on-hand, fixed costs and operating deficits to assess a municipality's fiscal stress.
