Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy won’t weigh in on Kavanaugh fight

As the Senate Judiciary Committee battled in Washington D.C., over whether Brett Kavanaugh should replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, the retired jurist was paying a low-key visit Friday to his hometown of Sacramento to discuss civil discourse to a group of high school students.

Kennedy, who is scheduled to give a speech to the students, judges and others later Friday at the federal courthouse downtown, declined to comment on the wrenching battle over the nomination of Kavanaugh, a former Kennedy clerk.

“No, we’ve decided carefully not to comment,” he said as he toured the library and learning center in the courthouse that bears his name and is adorned with photos, knickknacks and memorabilia from his career in Sacramento and Washington.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK Arizona senator Jeff Flake was confronted by sexual assault survivors in an elevator in the Capitol after he announced he would support Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination.

Kennedy’s visit was part of a Constitution Day event at which students from Rio Americano and C.K. McClatchy high schools in Sacramento and Savanna High School in Anaheim were gathering for a day of civics lessons and a tour of the capital city that will be capped by a lunchtime speech from Kennedy.

“The Constitution doesn’t belong to a bunch of judges and lawyers,” he told the students and others in brief morning remarks. “It’s yours, and since it’s yours you have to protect it. And you can’t protect what you don’t understand.”

Kavanaugh, 53, clerked for Kennedy on the high court in 1993.

However the fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination turns out, the final vote undoubtedly will differ greatly from the Senate’s eventual vote on Kennedy, which confirmed him 97-0.